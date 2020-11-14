Brittney Palmer Gets Soaking Wet In A Gold Bikini For An Outdoor Shower Video

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new video she shared with her social media showing her enjoying a sexy shower outdoors.

In the clip, Brittney wore a tiny gold string bikini top that consisted of two triangles of fabric connected with a small strap tied around her ribcage. The apex of each cup had a matching tie that tied around her neck. The skimpy swimwear provided a generous glimpse at the model’s ample cleavage, which pushed out over the neckline. She paired it with matching bottoms that fastened with bows on each hip.

At some points in the footage, the UFC ring girl wore a large knit coverup that hugged her curves and had fringe that hung down her legs, moving as she walked. She leaned against the trunk of a palm tree after walking around it barefoot in the sad.

Brittney enjoyed an outdoor shower near a rock wall, and she ran her hands through her long, wet hair, and the water sluiced over their lengths down her pert backside and shapely legs. She protected her eyes with oversized, dark sunglasses, and her full, pink lips, shown in the bright sunlight. For other accessories, the model wore thick gold hoop earrings that sparkled in the sun. She had on several gold necklaces of varying lengths, and one was a chain wrapped crystal that nestled between her large breasts.

The video received a lot of attention, with more than 34,500 Instagram users viewing it. At least 9,720 of her fans hit the “like” button, and over 135 took the time to leave uplifting words in the comments, with several choosing to include the flame emoji.

“Butttt, I wanna do a video with you,” declared one follower, and Brittney replied.

“Let’s do it!” she wrote, and he expressed surprise that they hadn’t collaborated yet on a project.

“Damn, Brittney, you are breathtaking! A perfect, beautiful dream girl,” a second fan enthused.

“Smoking hot! You are absolutely beautiful. One of the hottest on IG right now,” replied a third Instagram user, who used hearts and red heart-eye emoji.

“OMG! What a smokeshow! Your body is mint. One of the finest women on the planet,” a fourth devotee gushed, including angels and hearts.

Brittney often treats her followers to videos and pictures of her working and modeling in skimpy outfits, lingerie, and swimwear. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her cleavage in a black tank top ahead of a trip to Las Vegas for the UFC.