Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Her Deep Cleavage & Killer Curves In A Yellow Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima had temperatures soaring in a Saturday morning Instagram post. The Brazilian model showed off her killer figure in a bright yellow bikini and her 4.1 million followers were instantly in love with this look.

The hottie signaled that this sexy two-piece was from her own Brukinis swimwear line. The set consisted of relatively ordinary styles, but they looked anything but standard on Bruna’s hourglass curves.

For this snapshot, Bruna stood in her living room. A television could be seen mounted to the wall, and a couple of cozy chairs along with a rug on the wood floor were behind her.

The focus, of course, was entirely on Bruna, not the homey background. She wore her light-brown tresses with a middle part and the straight locks tumbled over her shoulders. She had both of her hands raised to her shoulders to playfully tousle with the strands that cascaded to the side of her breasts.

The only accessories that Bruna wore in this instance were a watch on one wrist and a gold bracelet on the other. She gazed seductively at the camera as she struck a pose for the sultry shot.

The triangle top had the name of the All Influence social media agency screened in black across one breast. A thin string ran through the bottom of both cups and around Bruna’s neck to hold it in place. The cups were spread quite far apart across the model’s chest, revealing plenty of cleavage while covering just the bare essentials.

The bikini bottoms had severely high-cut leg openings. The angled waistband sat high on her hips and dipped quite low under her navel, a design that perfectly highlighted her chiseled abs. Bruna cocked a hip to show off her curvy hips and booty as well.

In just an hour, more than 33,000 likes and 300 comments poured in from Bruna’s appreciative admirers. Quite a few yellow heart emoji were sprinkled throughout the comments section, surely a nod to the color of her sexy suit.

“U look absolutely stunning,” a follower raved.

“Beautiful photo and gorgeous physique,” a second noted.

“The bikini looks amazing on you,” a third person wrote.

“So perfect, so beautiful,” someone else detailed.

Just a day earlier, Bruna showcased another two-piece ensemble that perfectly complemented her sculpted physique. That post included a video with the Brazilian bombshell hyping a new song. She danced around in her black two-piece and shook her booty for her fans.

In just a day, that post received an enthusiastic 94,000 likes and 1,013 comments from her dedicated followers.