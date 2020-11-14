Claudia Jordan Says Donald Trump Was Nice To Her ‘Because He Wanted To F*ck’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who appeared on the second and sixth season of NBC’s The Apprentice, appeared on the Political Junkeez podcast on Friday and opened up about her experiences with Donald Trump, Page Six reported.

According to Jordan, Trump was nice to her because he wanted to sleep with her.

“He was nice to me because he wanted to f*ck,” she said. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”

The Out Loud with Claudia Jordan host also pushed back on the belief that Trump’s kindness toward her means he cannot be racist.

“Let me tell you — more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women. You can still be racist and have sex with a black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense.”

The comments come after the actress claimed last month that Trump attempted to kiss her twice and warned her against dating African American men, who he allegedly claimed were not as financially stable.

“And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you,'” she said.

As noted by TMZ, Jordan knew Trump before her experience on The Apprentice. She first met the real estate mogul during her time in the Miss USA competition. Per Rolling Stone, Trump used to own the Miss Universe Organization before he was forced to sell it.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to Rolling Stone, Trump’s time as head of the MSO was riddled with many instances of “creepiness” toward women and young girls. One instance involved Mariah Billado, Miss Teen Vermont 1997, who claimed Trump walked in on her while she was changing.

“I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here.'”

Billado’s story has reportedly been confirmed by three other teenage contestants that participated in the competition the same year.

Former Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon told a similar story about a 2001 incident when she was a contestant for Miss USA, and the president entered the dressing room. According to Dixon, he entered so fast that some of the topless women did not have time to cover themselves.

As The Inquisitr reported, BBC reporter Steph McGovern said that Trump flirted with her during a 2012 interview and made repeated and unwanted praise of her physical appearance. According to McGovern, Trump was unaware of how to compliment a female journalist outside of praising her appearance.