Mike Pence Says ‘The Plan’ Is Four More Years Of Donald Trump

Mike Pence gave a speech to the Council for National Policy on Friday and suggested that the White House is planning for another Donald Trump administration.

The comment came after the vice president was met with chants of “Four more years!”

“That’s the plan,” Pence responded.

“We’re just so grateful to each and every one of you for all the support over these past four years, for the ongoing support in the days through which we are passing today,” he said shortly after.

Pence continued to suggest that the Trump administration has no plans of letting up its legal battles that call the integrity of the election in question.

“I promise you: We will keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, until every illegal vote is thrown out, and we will never stop fighting to make America great again.”

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Although all major news outlets have called the election for Democrat Joe Biden, Pence claimed that the results are still in the air. As The Inquisitr reported, the Democrat is expected to take the White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — the same margin the president called a “landslide” after he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

As noted by Forbes, Pence’s comments on another Trump term echo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who ignored Biden’s projected win during a Tuesday briefing.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said.

Pence also used his Friday speech to note that Trump gained more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in American history, and more support from minority demographics than any GOP candidate in 60 years.

“Our party is growing, and under President Trump’s leadership, it’s growing more broadly every day,” Pence said.

In addition to Pence and Pompeo, Trump has the backing of cabinet leaders. According to CNN, these figures continue to indulge Trump’s “fantasies” that he has not lost to Biden and suggest that the head of state will have a second term. Others — including a Department of Energy division — are allegedly quietly beginning to prepare for a Democratic administration. In addition, some officials are reportedly worried that the succeeding team will be walking into a mess due to the lack of a proper transition.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump is allegedly aware of his electoral defeat and pushing the narrative of a fraudulent election to energize his base. The publication claims that the end-goal is to announce a 2024 presidential run and possibly create a conservative media network that would compete with Fox News.