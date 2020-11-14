Liz Katz Goes Braless Underneath Cropped Tank Top In ‘Friday the 13th’-Inspired Cosplay

Liz Katz celebrated this past Friday the 13th by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post, in which she dressed up as a sexy version of the character Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

The photo showed the 32-year-old posing in a wood-paneled room that appeared to have been decorated for Christmas. Wrapped presents, a lit tree, and a nutcracker can be seen in the background.

Liz faced forward and stood with her legs spread. She held onto Jason’s preferred weapons, a machete and an ax. She focused her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

Liz opted to go braless while wearing a cropped tank top, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of low-rise distressed jeans that had been belted. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on display.

She also had on leather gloves, black combat boots, and a lightweight olive green jacket. She finished off the look with a replica of the horror movie villain’s hockey mask that only covered a small portion of her face.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her hair in pigtails with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the body of the post, the social media sensation tagged the professional photographer known as Happy Trigger on social media, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it racked up more than 46,000 likes. Quite a few of Liz’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments sections.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look beautiful @lizkatzofficial,” added a different devotee.

“I don’t remember Jason looking that hot lol,” remarked another admirer.

“So amazing!! Love this cosplay, hope you’re having a wonderful Friday,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the mother-of-two has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Liz recently uploaded a picture that showed her wearing a figure-hugging camo-print romper. That picture has been liked over 56,000 times since it was shared.