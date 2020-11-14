Lucia Javorcekova Sizzles In A Crochet Bikini At The Beach

Lucia Javorcekova delighted her 1.8 million Instagram fans today when she took to her page to share a sexy snapshot. The brand new update showed the Slovakian model flaunting her bodacious curves in a revealing crochet bikini at the beach.

In the latest share, Lucia wore a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that complemented her bronzed skin. The top featured triangle-style cups that hardly contained her shapely breasts. Notably, the cups were black, while the edges and straps were white. The stitches were too tight, and it secured her buxom curves. Its plunging neckline also gave viewers a nice look at her cleavage.

She sported white bottoms that were just as revealing. The low-cut waistline highlighted her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. Thin strings made up the waistband and were wrapped around her waist and tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the photo, Lucia was photographed at a beach in Dubai, as the geotag suggests. Lush greenery and a glimpse of the coastline comprised the background of the shot.

She was barefoot as she struck a sexy pose on the fine, white sand. The babe occupied mostly one side of the frame and stood with one leg forward. She raised her left arm to her hair while her other arm stayed on the side. Her chin was slightly raised as she gazed at a distance with a smile on her face.

The 30-year-old wore her brunette hair down and unstyled as some loose waves were evident. She let her long strands fall on her back with some sections grazing her shoulders.

In the caption, Lucia wrote something about “life” and added two emoji.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the new update has received more than 31,200 likes and more than 150 comments. Her avid admirers flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their thoughts using a trail of emoji.

“Irresistibly beautiful! You defy age and time. You look as young as the 21-year-old models here on IG. I even think you look better and sexier,” one of her fans wrote.

“OMG! STOP! You are killing me with your hotness. I am speechless every time I see your new photos, especially in bikinis. Dubai is lucky to have seen you,” added another admirer.

“The most attractive woman in the world! Your husband is one lucky guy,” gushed a third social media follower, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.