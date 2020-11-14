Princess Diana Would Have Gone Back To Prince Charles ‘In A Heartbeat,’ Confidante Says

Though Prince Charles and Princess Diana had an infamously bitter split that the press deemed the “War of the Wales,” the late royal’s biographer and friend Tina Brown claimed that the couple had actually been on very good terms shortly before her death. In fact, the author went so far as to claim that Princess Diana would have reentered a relationship with the future king “in a heartbeat” if he had been open to it.

In a discussion with The Telegraph, Brown — who wrote the bestseller The Diana Chronicles — said that Princess Diana discussed the flourishing relationship during a lunch that occurred shortly before the car crash that claimed her life.

“At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they’d been for a very long time,” the author recounted, per The Daily Mail.

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together… It was definitely calming down, the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies,” she continued.

One major reason behind the renewed friendship was because Princess Diana had finally come to terms with her ex-husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. That said, the princess reportedly hoped that the chapter was not completely closed on her own future with the Prince of Wales.

“She said to me at that lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her,” the confidante added.

Brown believed that part of the reason Princess Diana was so open to a reconciliation is that she was unhappy with her love life, despite her public affair with billionaire Dodi Al Fayed.

The author explained that the princess often found herself “desperately lonely” which made her grow more and more obsessed with gaining the public’s affection to fill the void. Moreover, Princess Diana could at times be “terribly demanding and needy” which often lead to the demise of promising romances.

But it was not just her unfulfilling love life that allegedly had her reconsidering her relationship with her ex-husband. Another aspect was that the princess had come to realize that she could be a greater force for good in the world as a royal.

She believed that she and Prince Charles were “a great team” and hoped to become a “seriously impactful person” in the future. The royal biographer even claimed that one of her greatest desires was to bring peace to Ireland.