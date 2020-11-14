Donald Trump Is A ‘Monster’ For Not Resigning And Letting Joe Biden Lead Amid Pandemic, Writer Says

Writer Umair Haque believes that Donald Trump’s decision to continue leading the United States after his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden is a sign of the president’s character.

“You know, it’s stark evidence of what a monster he is that Trump doesn’t just resign and let Biden handle COVID right now and prevent another hundred thousand deaths, probably more,” he tweeted on Saturday. “It’s stark evidence of how f*cked up America is that isn’t even on the pundits table.”

Others on social media appeared to agree that Trump should resign from his position.

170,000 new cases, numbers rising each day. I'm beyond grateful that a new, competent and caring Administration will take office January 20 so this pandemic can at last be brought under control. Trump and Pence should resign their offices now.

Donald Trump could save so many lives if he would just resign today. And he'd own all the libs who were afraid that he was going to try to turn himself into an Orban-style dictator. Really a win-win. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) November 14, 2020

The only thing I want to hear from Trump is: I RESIGN effective immediately! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 13, 2020

In an op-ed for The Hill, Brent Budowsky suggested that a Trump resignation is still on the table. In particular, he predicted that Trump would resign so that Mike Pence could offer him a pardon to absolve him of any federal crimes he faces after leaving office. Although Budowsky noted the real estate mogul would still face state investigations, he opined that such cases would be more manageable without any federal charges looming behind them.

Still, Haque is not alone in his belief that Trump is failing to handle coronavirus effectively. As The Inquisitr reported, the head of state has thus far refused to work with Biden’s transition team, which has experts worried that the nation’s pandemic response is being hindered and the subsequent administration will enter the White House facing setbacks. Instead of focusing on COVID-19, Trump has allegedly been focusing the major of his energy on his strategy to contest the results of the 2020 election.

As reported by The New York Times, Biden released a statement on Friday in which he pressured Trump to focus on tackling the pandemic, which is killing over 1,000 Americans and hospitalizing 70,000 each day.

“I will not be president until next year. The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now. Urgent action is needed today, now, by the current administration — starting with an acknowledgment of how serious the current situation is.”

The statement was released less than one hour before Trump addressed the forthcoming Pfizer vaccine that is expected to be 90 percent effective. However, the commander in chief did not announce any new measures to control the pandemic, which he only briefly acknowledged.

Over 244,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus to date, and the country continues to break one-day infection records as cases and deaths remain on an upward trajectory. Per Voice of America, Trump is not planning to implement any lockdown procedures. Conversely, Biden has not yet committed to ordering a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the virus.