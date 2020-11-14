Sarah Houchens Slays In Sheer Thong Panties

Sarah Houchens returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share a steamy new update with her over 1.1 million followers. The model slayed in a sheer underwear set as she encouraged her fans not to overthink things in the caption of the post.

In the revealing shot, Sarah flaunted her bombshell body in the black thong panties, which were cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her trim waist. The garment featured lacy embellishments in the front and see-through material in the back, as it sculpted to her perfectly round booty.

The matching bra clung to her chest and boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage. The thin straps gave fans a look at her gym-honed arms and shoulders as well. Sarah’s flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shot. She opted to accessorize that look with a gorgeous gold chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Sarah stood in front of a white door. She had her hip pushed out and one hand placed on top of a dark wooden dresser. The other hand rested behind her head as she stared seductively into the camera.

The second shot featured the model in front of the piece of furniture as she placed her hands near her chest and pushed her pert posterior out while looking over her shoulder. Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Sarah’s followers wasted no time showing the post some love by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 260 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I love you queen,” one follower stated.

“Perfection the best,” declared another.

“You are looking tuff baby,” a third comment read.

“Simplicity and perfection are often synonymous,” a fourth user wrote.

Sarah is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s become known for filling her timeline with pictures of herself wearing revealing ensembles such as racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, teeny shorts, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tiny black crop top and matching thong undies as she lounged in her bed. To date, that post as reeled in more than 38,000 likes and over 820 comments.