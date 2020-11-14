Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Leave America After ‘Humiliating’ Performance, Loss Of Mentor Donald Trump

Kanye West is not taking his first-ever political loss very well, a new report claims.

The rapper has reportedly threatened to leave the United States after he received just around 60,000 votes in the presidential election and his political mentor, Donald Trump, lost as well. OK! Magazine reported that the 43-year-old fell far short of the expectations he had set for his long-shot bid for the presidency, thinking he would win over millions of voters.

“Kanye isn’t a rational person,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

“He honestly thought he had a chance of getting millions of votes. The end result was humiliating.”

The source added that West has been telling those in his inner circle that the American people “don’t deserve him,” and that he is considering leaving the United States. While he had hoped to attract millions of voters, the insider said that West realistically thought Trump would win the race over Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This win would have given a boost to his own ambitions and fueled what could have been a more successful run, West reportedly hoped. The source said that West hoped to deepen his relationship with the president during what would have been the Republican’s second term.

“When Trump started his second term, Kanye was expecting a position in the cabinet before Kanye would run again in 2024,” the source said.

“He doesn’t understand what went wrong and he wants out because we don’t deserve him.”

The rapper doesn’t appear to be backing down from his political ambitions just yet, however. As The Inquisitr reported, at close to midnight on Election Day he posted a tweet that showed a picture of himself in profile in front of an electoral map and a caption that read “KANYE 2024.”

Earlier, West took to Twitter to show a video in which he cast his ballot from his new home in Wyoming, saying it was the first time he had ever voted.

“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world,” he tweeted.

West’s own bid for the presidency was doomed almost from the start, many experts noted. By the time he announced his run on July 4, his campaign had already missed a number of key deadlines, and he would go on to lose a series of court battles to get his name on the ballot in different states.

The chances of West actually leaving America after his loss would likely be remote, OK! Magazine noted, as wife Kim Kardashian would likely not sign off on the idea.