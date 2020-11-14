Courtney Stodden Gets Soaking Wet In Steamy Shower Shot With An Important Message

The reality star stripped down for a sultry Instagram update.

Courtney Stodden stripped down in the shower for a sizzling new social media update. In a new NSFW black-and-white photo shared to her Instagram account on November 14, the reality star got soaking wet to share an inspirational message.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant closed her eyes as her wet locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She showed off her heavily winged eyeliner and pursed her lips slightly while looking upwards, posing in profile.

Courtney seemingly placed her left hand on the wall in front of her and protected her modesty with her right arm, covering her bare chest as she showed off her long manicure with her fingers slightly apart. She arched her back little and cropped the snap just below her slim waist.

She appeared to be in a shower cubicle as she was surrounded by steamed up glass and half-tiled walls. Her geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where she calls home.

The 26-year-old former Couple’s Therapy star shared the photo alongside an important caption about self-love and confidence with the hashtag “#instadaily.” Her message struck a chord with her almost 290,000 followers, as many praised her in the comments section for spreading positivity.

“Girl. Thank you for posting.. needed this reminder,” one person commented alongside a praising hands emoji.

“I needed this! Thank you,” a second comment read with a red heart.

“This is everything,” another commented with the same emojji.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fourth wrote.

Others touched on her slim figure and praised her obvious beauty.

Courtney’s post has received over 1,810 likes and 45-plus comments, but isn’t the first time she’s used social media to spread the importance of high self-worth.

“I’d rather eat potatoes and drink champagne than be an xs!” she told fans alongside a 2018 body-confident Instagram upload that showed her posing in lingerie, per The Daily Mail.

The star’s caused quite a stir on Instagram lately. She divided opinion earlier this month when she pulled a racy posed in a very divisive bikini as she slammed President Donald Trump shortly after Joe Biden was confirmed as the president-elect.

The “Daddy Issues” hitmaker uploaded a photo of herself at Santa Monica beach as she bent over on her knees to tend to her dog in a white string bikini. The bottoms had the words “Dump Trump” written over her booty.

“The best dump we’ve ever taken as a nation #byedon2020,” Courtney captioned it.