WWE’s Chelsea Green Stands In The Ocean & Flashes Perfect Derriere In Pink Thong Bikini

WWE superstar Chelsea Green teased her 542,000 Instagram followers with a racy photo, which she uploaded to her account on Friday. The wrestler sizzled in a thong bikini while posing in the ocean.

In the snap, Green rocked some pink swimming attire that showed off her athletic figure and sun-kissed derriere. She stood with her back to the photographer, though she turned her head and gazed into the camera, revealing her beautiful face.

The front part of Green’s swimwear wasn’t visible, but she stood slightly side-on to give her followers a glimpse of her slim abdomen.

The right strap of the wrestler’s bikini top slid down her arm, suggesting that she was getting ready to remove the attire and go for a swim. She also wore a white beaded bracelet on her wrist to top off the outfit.

Green’s wavy brown hair hung in a straight position, extending to the middle part of her back. The hairstyle boasted some dirty blond highlights, which complemented the darker tone.

The superstar stood in the water for the stunning snap. The water was a gloomy dark blue, matching the color of the sky. However, Green’s bright swimwear made for a perfect contrast to the moody setting.

Green was in an optimistic mood at the time as well. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that good things were coming in 2021.

The brunette bombshell’s fans appreciated the photo and the sentiment. Over 20,000 hit the like button, and several followers took the time to drop a complimentary comment and share flattering emojis.

“Pink’s definitely your color,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Miss seeing you in the ring,” wrote another Instagrammer, unaware of what WWE had planned for her a few hours later.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Green made her main roster debut on last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, she broke her wrist and had to the hospital during her debut match.

Green’s injury was extra upsetting as she’d been absent from WWE television for months. According to The Inquisitr, the creative team took a while to decide how to use her.

However, the performer still has reasons to be hopeful. As Fightful noted, she was originally booked to win last night’s match and receive a push afterward. This suggests that company officials are high on her.

It remains to be seen when Green will return to action, but the injury isn’t severe. She should return in time to start 2021 on a high note.