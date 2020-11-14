Candice Swanepoel Shows Her Strength In Sheer Lingerie And Heels

The Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a lace cut-out teddy.

Candice Swanepoel showed her strength and a lot of skin in a stunning photo shared to Instagram this weekend. The Victoria’s Secret Angel of a decade appeared in a new shot for the lingerie brand posted on November 14 as she posed in a very skimpy one-piece.

The star stood with her legs apart and posed in a white lace teddy, which appeared to be strapless and sat low on her chest. It had a cut-out above her hip with a lace panel that stretched to her booty. The slinky teddy featured another cut-out on her torso and had sheer panels that fastened around her upper back.

It was covered in rhinestone embellishments with lace across the top of the underwired cups.

The one-piece was high-cut at the hips to bare all of her long, lean legs, and she kept things glam in pointed toe black stiletto heels.

Candice flashed a huge smile and tilted her head upwards with her eyes closed as her signature long, blond locks cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder. She held up a very large black vase of dark red flowers with plants cascading down the outside, flaunting her toned biceps as she pulled it close to her chest.

The 32-year-old mom of two posed next to a wooden desk with drawers in front of a white wall.

In the caption, Victoria’s Secret encouraged its 68.8 million followers to treat themselves to flowers and lingerie and tagged the swimwear designer’s official account on the photo.

Fans were floored by her strong display and made it known in the comments section.

“Omg so in love,” one fan commented with a heart eye emoji.

“So pretty,” another wrote with a red heart.

“The QUEEN! The goddess of the earth,” a third wrote with three clapping hands and three hearts.

“Wowwww,” another comment read with a collection of the same emoji.

The upload has received more than 22,100 likes and 60-plus comments.

Candice wowed fans on Instagram last week with a series of racy shots that showed her modeling a cut-out back thong bodysuit from her newly-launched collection of dancewear via her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

The star flaunted her supermodel figure in the revealing number as she got into several different ballet-inspired poses, including one that showed off her toned booty. Candice paired the black slinky number with sheer tights and had her hair pulled back into a bun.