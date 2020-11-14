Holly Sonders Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Unbuttoned White Shirt & Tight Pants

Holly Sonders mixed her usual sexy style with a touch of elegance in her most recent Instagram snapshot. The former Fox Sports host looked stunning as she flaunted her bombshell curves in a skintight ensemble that fit her body like a glove.

In the sultry photo, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a white collared shirt. The garment featured long sleeves, which she cuffed around her wrists. It also fastened down the front, although she left the top unbuttoned near her chest to showcase her ample cleavage.

Holly added a pair of matching pants that hugged her curvy hips and long, lean legs snugly. The bottoms wrapped tightly around her petite waist and accentuated her round booty in the process.

However, the style wouldn’t have been completed without the TV personality’s stunning choice of accessories. She opted for a pair of studded earrings, as well as some eye-catching snakeskin-print boots that laced in the front and tied the look together.

Holly sat on a black leather couch for the pic. She placed one hand on the cushion next to her as the other grabbed at her hair. Both of her knees were bent, but one was pulled in snugly to her body. She arched her back and turned her head to the side as she wore a sassy expression on her face.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair slicked back away from her face in the snap. Holly’s thick locks were tied into a voluminous ponytail behind her head, as the strands cascaded over her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, she excitedly announced that she had passed her real estate exam in Nevada, adding that she studied hard for months in order to be able to sell houses. She also admitted that it was her goal to be able to gain a brand new skill during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holly’s followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The snap earned nearly 1,000 likes within the first 24 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to leave over 60 comments during that time.

“Yesssss so proud of you!!!! Congratulations,” one follower stated.

“Congratulations Holly. I’m guessing you will sell some home. Just a hunch,” another wrote.

“Congrats real estate agent Holly!!” a third comment read.

“You’re so photogenic!” a fourth user declared.

