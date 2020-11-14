Heidi Klum, 47, Gets Steamy During Shower Sing-Off With Her Husband

Heidi Klum shared a very racy performance with fans, posting an Instagram video that showed her having a naked singing session in the shower with her man.

The 47-year-old model shared the post that showed her taking a shower with husband Tom Kaulitz while they sang “Into The Unknown” from the movie Frozen. The clip showed the husband-and-wife pair without any clothes but framed from the chest up so they didn’t get in trouble with the site’s strict rules against explicit nudity. With her blond hair pulled up and skin glistening from the water, Klum belted out the tune with passion, hitting the high notes in the chorus.

The video was a hit with Klum’s followers, racking up more than 50,000 likes and attracting a number of compliments. Many correctly guessed the movie they had been watching, a question that Klum posed in the caption. Some thought her singing was on par with the original.

“Almost as good as Elsa,” one fan commented, making reference to the character played by actress and singer Idina Menzel who sings the song in the movie.

Others liked the shower chemistry between Klum and her husband as they enjoyed the sing-off.

“I love to see how happy you are together,” a fan wrote.

The German-born model’s clip captured even got from around the globe, attracting comments in a number of different languages.

The clip seemed to represent a chance for the model to unwind after what has been a busy stretch of work. As her Instagram followers have seen, Klum has been busy working on Germany’s Next Topmodel, showing off a series of pictures of the work that’s gone into putting together her on-air looks.

This is not the first time this week that fans have gotten a glimpse of Klum bathing. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared a picture earlier this week where she relaxed in a bubble bath. In the snap, Klum wore a sparkling necklace and a filter effect that covered her head in devil horns.

And fans have gotten to see the inside of her shower in the past as well. As the Sun reported, she took to Instagram almost three years ago to the day to share a video of herself dancing behind a steamy door, showing off her backside and then drawing a heart on the glass door. This post captured some viral attention as well, with celebrity news outlets across the globe sharing the racy scenes.