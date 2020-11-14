Lauren Dascalo Rocks Black Lingerie In Her Bedroom

Lauren Dascalo kicked off the weekend with another bombshell look. The model stunned her 1 million Instagram followers when she opted to share the video, which featured her getting sultry in her underwear while lounging in her bedroom.

In the racy clip, Lauren was sure to grab attention as she rocked a black lingerie set. The flimsy bralette featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a lace neckline that flashed her cleavage as it clung tightly to her full bust and spotlighted her taut tummy and rock-hard abs.

The matching bottoms were more like booty shorts than panties. They fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they exposed her muscular thighs. Lauren added a bit of glam to the look by sporting a small pair of earrings and a sparkling necklace.

The video, which was originally made for the social media app TikTok, featured Lauren sitting in front of her bed as music played in the background. She had her weight shifted to the side and one leg pulled in close to her body.

She tousled her hair and arched her back as she stared into the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She tilted her head before blowing a kiss into the camera to end the video.

In the background, Lauren’s bed, which included a white padded headboard, could be seen. She had a black Louis Vuitton blanket draped over the mattress as well. In the caption of the post, she simply shared a black heart emoji.

Lauren’s followers didn’t waste a moment when it came to sharing their love for the upload. The post garnered more than 2,000 likes within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“This gorgeous, hot, strong female is made to be loved,” one follower wrote.

“Color looks good on you,” remarked another.

“Your absolutely stunning baby girl,” a third user gushed.

“Wow, you are some sort of beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

Lauren never seems to hesitate when it comes to jumping in front of the camera while wearing her revealing ensembles. She sports skimpy outfits on a regular basis, much to the delight of her admirers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she oiled-up her bronzed body and slipped into a curve-hugging monokini. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.