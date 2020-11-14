Christina Milian Sizzles In A Crochet Bikini With Tassels On Her Booty

The showed off her lower back tattoo in a unique string two-piece.

Christina Milian put her curves on show on Instagram this week when she posed in a crochet bikini at the beach. The 39-year-old mom of two looked years younger than her age as she flaunted her flawless figure with tassels over her torso and booty.

Christina shared three photos on November 13. The first showed her from a low angle as she stood with her legs slightly apart and her natural curly locks pushed over to her right as her natural beauty shone through.

She stood in front of an array of palm trees and gave a good look at the unique two-piece, which featured two crocheted multicolored triangles over her chest that tied behind her neck and across her back with thin wool strings. It also featured several long, matching tassels that dangled over her toned tummy.

She paired it with bright coral bottoms tied over her hips and revealed her large tattoo with long strings dangling beside her toned thighs.

The second shot was taken from the same angle but showed Christina with her hands on her head to flaunt her muscular biceps. The “Dip It Low” singer gave the camera a sultry look as she squinted with her lips apart.

Fans got a surprise in the third snap when Christina turned her back to the camera to reveal her bikini had tassels over her booty. She showed off her lower back tattoo and put her hands in her hair while walking towards the beach.

According to her geotag, the star was on the East Africa island of Mauritius.

In the caption, Christina told her 6.4 million followers her bikini was from Fashion Nova. The Love Don’t Cost A Thing actress is a partner of the clothing brand.

The snaps had jaws dropping across social media, and fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Absolute beauty,” one fan commented with a heart eye, hugging, and red heart emoji.

“Ooo gurrl Mauritius suits u so well beeautiful honey,” another wrote.

“How is it you’re looking younger,” a third asked with a heart eye and several fire symbols.

The upload has amassed 131,400-plus likes and more than 840 comments.

The snaps came after Christina previously wowed fans on Instagram earlier this week with a collection of animated photos. She rocked a plunging, slinky midi-dress while posing at the coast and held a large flower up to her head. She edited the uploads so she stayed still but the clouds moved.