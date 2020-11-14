Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off ‘Sunshine And Sweat’ As She Exercises In A Tiny Bikini

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez sent the pulses of her 1.9 million Instagram followers racing after modeling a tiny striped bikini during her latest exercise upload.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that ably showed off Rodriguez’s décolletage. Thin ties wrapped around neck to form a halter silhouette and offer some support as the model moved up and down during her routine.

The pattern on the garment was a classic striped design, with rainbow stripes in shades such as green, yellow, orange, and red covering the cups. The combination of colors both complemented the lush greenery in the backdrop and highlighted the Florida-based beauty’s glowing tan.

Showing off her washboard abs, Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of mismatched bottoms. Though the bottoms featured a similar design, the stripes were much larger than those on the top and were mint green and white. Side strings tied around her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Rodriguez styled her hair into a sleek and practical ponytail and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the caption for the upload, Rodriguez confessed that she was getting ready to attend her brother’s wedding on Saturday and was demonstrating a calorie-busting routine so that she would not feel guilty about indulging in cake and booze during the happy occasion.

The first exercise the fitness model demonstrated was a high knee reverse switch lunge. Next came plank jacks with shoulder taps, followed by mountain climbers with an added half burpee at the end. Fourth were twisted one-legged squats, fifth were jump squats, and last was a variation on the superman move.

The setting for the video was a stunning backyard with a bright blue pool and palm trees in the distance. Rodriguez demonstrated all the moves on a stone patio while on a bright pink yoga mat.

Fans loved the latest video and awarded the post over 25,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

“Wow it’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two red hearts and a besotted face emoji.

“Just did this whole circuit, gotta say it looks better when you do it,” joked a second.

“Love love love this and giving it a try tomorrow thank you,” added a third.

“Always killing it!!!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a 100 percent emoji and two fire symbols.

This is not the first time this week that the fitness influencer has posted an upload while in a bikini. As was covered by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez recently stunned in a peek-a-boo swim set while on a luxurious hotel rooftop.