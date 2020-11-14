Alexa Dellanos Nearly Busts Out Of A Sexy Jumpsuit In Latest Update

Internet vixen Alexa Dellanos put on a provocative display in her latest Instagram update, treating followers to an eyeful of cleavage and busty curves. The buxom blonde poured her incredible figure into a strappy jumpsuit with a daring neckline, going braless and nearly popping out of the super low-cut number.

The white bodysuit fit her like a glove, clinging to every inch of her toned body. It had small cups that appeared to shift, pulling the neckline further down and almost causing her chest to spill out over the front and side. Thin spaghetti straps framed her generous décolletage area, calling even more attention to Alexa’s ample curves. The item also emphasized her trim midriff and showed off her voluptuous hips and thighs.

The one-piece sported a ribbed texture that was particularly noticeable on the legs and lower body. Alexa finished off the hot look with an entire collection of eye-catching jewelry, rocking a golden watch on one wrist and an assortment of bangle and chain bracelets on the other. A matching choker sparkled around her neck, further drawing the eye to her abundant cleavage.

The 25-year-old social media star posed in a car, the black interior making her curve-hugging outfit pop out even more. She was sitting in the passenger’s seat with her legs parted, seductively arching her back as she leaned forward and stuck out her curvy derrière. She raised her hands, sinking her fingers into her tousled hair and brushing back her locks just enough to allow her shiny stud earrings to be seen. She slightly tilted her head and shot a sultry, smoldering stare at the camera. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, accentuating her striking features.

In her caption, the blond beauty told fans she was on her way to Papi Steak, one of her favorite hangouts. She further expressed her love for the famous Miami Beach restaurant with a black heart emoji, adding a geotag of the location. The model tagged Lotus Couture as the maker of her outfit, crediting social media coordinator Emily Paz for the eye-popping look.

Followers were all over the steamy upload, which garnered more than 61,840 likes and close to 400 comments within 18 hours of going live. Many of her fellow models and influencers chimed in on the smoking-hot look, showering Alexa with compliments.

“GORGEOUS PERIOD,” Lyna Perez wrote in all caps, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Babygirl,” commented Celeste Bright, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Killing it,” said Amanda Diaz, who ended with a trail of flames.

“Mami Vegan Steak!” penned Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, assuring fans the model was sticking to her plant-based diet.

Alexa has been tantalizing her audience with a slew of suggestive photos that spotlighted different parts of her curvaceous anatomy. The bombshell recently showed off her deep cleavage in a very revealing top as she posed in the backseat of a car with her legs spread and her purse tucked between her thighs. Another post saw her exposing her rounded posterior in a skimpy black thong bikini while going for a dip in a pool.