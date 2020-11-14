Tahlia Hall Sizzles In A Yellow Thong Bikini At Home

On Saturday, November 14, Tahlia Hall heated up her Instagram page with a racy update. The Australian model sizzled in a tiny string bikini, all while posing comfortably inside her home in Australia.

Tahlia rocked a yellow two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, it had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her tiny waist. The bottoms perfectly fit her slender frame, accentuating the curves of her hips. Its high cut helped elongate her lean legs, and the thong design showcased her pert derriere.

In the photo, Tahlia wore her sexy ensemble indoors. A flat-screen TV mounted on the wall, a sofa, and a ceiling fan was seen in the background.

She appeared to be posing near the wicker chair with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. Notably, one of her knees was bent. The babe placed her hands on her thighs as she looked over her shoulder, staring straight into the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. The indirect sunlight illuminated her flawless physique, making her skin glow.

Tahlia wore minimal jewelry, including a pair of stud earrings and a bangle. For the occasion, she tied her blond locks into a half-ponytail. The long strands hang down her back, almost reaching her waist.

The internet personality wrote one word in the caption. She also revealed that her bikini came from a brand called Gypsea Rose Swimwear by tagging the retailer’s online page in the picture.

Many of her avid admirers loved the brand-new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media site, the update gained more than 17,700 likes and over 260 comments. Online supporters of the model took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them wrote gushing words about her killer body and cheeky display. Some followers weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with a series of emoji.

“You are so hot, baby girl! I hope to meet you or a woman like you someday,” a follower wrote.

“One gorgeous and sexy young lady! Yellow looks great on you. Oh, and I love your eyes, too,” gushed another admirer.

“This came in just before midnight, so still counts as a birthday gift for me. Thank you for this post. You made my day 1000 times better,” a third social media user commented.