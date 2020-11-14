Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Aqua Bikini While Posing In The Sand

Tarsha Whitmore is sharing more photos of her sun-kissed Whitsunday Island vacation, and followers can’t seem to get enough of her sizzling posts. The Aussie model has just updated her page with a steamy shot of herself lying in the sand by the water’s edge, dazzling fans with her fabulous, glowing tan and seductive curves.

The 20-year-old looked every inch the siren in a chic aquamarine bikini that was nearly the same color as the sea. The two-piece featured a sports bra-style top with a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage. A chic knotted detail in the front called even more attention to her perky chest. The revealing swimsuit was complete with outrageously high-cut bottoms, which exposed Tarsha’s voluptuous hips and thighs. The skimpy number tied on one side and boasted a daring waistline that fell past her belly button, allowing her shiny navel piercing to be seen.

The bikini was from Oh Polly’s swimwear line, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her post. The blond beauty accessorized with a pair of clear-lens sunglasses, which she let coquettishly slide down the bridge of her nose. She stared over the top of the square frames with an intense gaze, slightly parting her plump lips in a provocative way. Her hair brushed over her shoulder, further drawing the eye to her busty assets.

Tarsha gave off sultry vibes as she lounged languidly on her hip. She leaned her palm on the wet sand to prompt up her torso, posing with her other hand atop her head. The crystal-clear water washed over her fingers, reflecting in the sunlight that hit her lower body. A few shiny droplets trickled down her thigh, while her knee was caked in sand. Sunshine also illuminated her décolletage, spotlighting all of her bombshell curves.

The photo was geotagged at Whitehaven Beach and treated followers to a majestic view of the coastline. The background captured a vast expanse of turquoise water bordered by verdant hills. A large sailing vessel was visible in the distance and an aquarelle sky hung overhead.

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, rewarding the snap with more than 7,740 likes in the first hour. Quite a few of her supporters also took the time to compliment Tarsha in the comments section, leaving loving emoji for the scorching blonde.

“So beautiful tarsha,” wrote one person, further expressing their adoration with a fire and sparkling-heart emoji.

“I think that color looks really good on you!” said another Instagram user.

“Epic shot,” chimed in a third follower.

“Dream beach and dream girl,” penned another smitten fan.