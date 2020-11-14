Pamela Anderson, 53, Plays On The Floor In A Lacy Dress In New Black & White Clip

Pamela Anderson, 53, showed her playful side when she got down on the floor in her new Instagram video on Friday. The former Baywatch was having the time of her life while playing with a deck of cards. In the monochromatic clip, the star sat on the floor in a room with white paneled walls. In the far corner of the space, a table and two chairs created a homelike feeling in the space. The dark colors of the furniture also provided some contrast in the light-colored surroundings. She added haunting classical music to the update that seemed to resonate with her 1.1 million followers.

As for Pamela, she appeared to be having fun, despite the fact that she was playing by herself. She bent over fully so that her elbows and forearms were on the wooden floor while she contemplated her hand. The bombshell blonde’s long, wavy hair tumbled down her shoulders and back as she laughed while looking at the cards. She clasped some of the deck with her fingers while the majority was seen strewn in front of her. She turned and gazed at the camera, smiled broadly, and put her head in the cradle of her hands. She then tossed her head back and forward so that her tresses bounced up and down in a classic vamp pose.

Pamela was clad in a sheer lacy dress that fell loosely over her voluptuous body. The fabric draped in pleats over her back and created movement as she moved back and forth in the video.

Pamela’s latest post was a hit among her fans. Within a few hours of her sharing the clip, it had already racked up close to 5,000 likes, and more than 25,000 views.

One such person told Pamela that they were impressed by her.

“I’m extremely jaded but u know that you never cease to amaze me,” the social media user wrote, adding two flame emoji.

