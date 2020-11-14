Vicky Aisha Displays Tremendous Cleavage In Sultry Close-Up

The tattooed beauty left little to the imagination in a leopard-print bikini top.

Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha put her busty assets front and center in her latest Instagram update, sharing a sultry close-up that treated followers to an eyeful of her tremendous cleavage. The buxom blonde flaunted her ample curves in a skimpy bikini top that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The steamy upload appeared to be a selfie and saw the stunner posing with one hand raised to her head, showing off her impressive sleeve tattoo. Vicky sunk her fingers into her tousled hair, peering into the camera with dreamy eyes. Her other arm extended out of the frame, giving fans a peek at the tats on her shoulder and underarm. The photo was cropped at the ribs, spotlighting her shapely chest and teasing a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Vicky opted for a triangle string bikini, which featured small cups that were spaced wide apart, exposing a great view of her bosom. The skimpy number allowed her ornate underboob tattoo to be seen. It tied behind her neck with thin, spaghetti straps, leaving a vast amount of décolletage on display.

The item sported an eye-catching leopard print that flattered Vicky’s fair skin tone and platinum-blond locks. The stunner added a bit of bling with a collection of small hoop earrings and wore her customary nose ring. She swept her tresses to the side, letting her mane tumble over her shoulder in an unruly fashion. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her hair a slight ombre look.

The 29-year-old appeared to be out in the countryside, posing in what looked like a wooden cabin. In her caption, Vicky updated fans about the progress made on her country house, which is currently being built, asking followers about their weekend plans.

Her admirers flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for the post, congratulating the Aussie model and showering her with compliments. Many of her fellow models, such as Erica Fett, Nikki Giavasis, Natasha Yi, Neyleen Ashley, Aurore Pariente, and Heidi Lavon, dropped gushing messages under her selfie. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Woohoo!!! Congratulations!!! Love this photo,” wrote Kimberley Ann, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“So pretty u never need makeup [crying-face emoji] I’m jealous!!” chimed in Alysia Magen.

“Can you take more photos like this u look beautiful naturally without makeup,” agreed a third follower.

“I keep saying this… but it is ALWAYS a treat when i open IG and you are the top of my feed. Thanks, as always!” wrote a fourth Instagrammer, leaving a trail of green hearts.

The update came just one day after Vicky flaunted her voluptuous figure in a skimpy zip-up bralette and tiny booty shorts while posing on a hay bale.