Kami Osman Lets It All Hang Out In An Extremely Tiny Bikini

Kami Osman added a tantalizing snap to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 14, that stunned her 865,000 followers. In the latest post, the 25-year-old model slipped into a tiny bikini set, flaunting her insanely toned figure and enviable assets.

The Canadian beauty wore a strappy bikini that had a beige base and was splashed with various colors. The top featured itty bitty triangle cups that she wore upside down. The teeny cups barely contained her ample breasts, flashing a generous amount of underboob in the process. The deep neckline also exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The floss-like straps that kept the piece in place wrapped around her torso and back.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing as the top. The swimwear had a snug fit that hugged her tiny waist, boasting high leg cuts that helped to elongate her lean legs. The low-cut waistline also helped highlight her flat tummy and abs. The color of her bathing suit complemented her radiant complexion.

In the saucy snapshot, Kami was snapped indoors, wearing nothing but her bikini. She sat on a platform with her legs crossed. A wall made of marble mostly made up her background. The bombshell placed her hands on the flat surface as she looked directly at the camera with an intense gaze. The fireplace was evident in the snap, as well as the décor on the wall.

Indirect sunlight filled the room, which illuminated her body and the whole place. Notably, viewers could not help but comment about her skin, which was glowing in the shot.

Kami styled her brunette hair into a bun and accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a watch. She had her nails done and painted with light pink polish, while the nails on her toes were painted white.

In the caption, the influencer revealed that the picture was taken in Palm Springs, California, and added a crescent moon emoji.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 13,700 likes and over 80 comments. Kami’s social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many raved about her fit physique. Some admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji instead of words.

“I like what I see. You look so beautiful and so hot! You may look like Kim, but you are better,” one of her followers wrote.

“Did not know such perfection exists in the world until I came across your page. You are breathtaking and enchanting,” gushed another fan.

“Wow! Your skin! It’s like glass. How flawless can a woman be?!” a third admirer commented.