Charli XCX Flaunts Legs & Twirls Hair While Wearing Very Little In Tantalizing Lazy Day Photo

Charli XCX took to Instagram over the weekend and tantalized her 3.7 million followers with a photo of her enviable legs.

In the snap, the pop star lounged on a white sofa wearing only a blue t-shirt with a pink logo of her name emblazoned in the center. The attire featured a combination of light and dark shades, and the pattern was an ocean design.

The outfit — or lack thereof — was topped off with a pair of white sneakers and a beaded necklace.

Charli was relaxed as she twirled her dark wavy hair, which hung down to her shoulders, and gazed into the camera. The “I Love It” hitmaker gave off a casual vibe as posed for the snap while enjoying her time at home.

The sofa singer’s sofa was decorated with quirky animal cushions, including one that featured a leopard. The furniture sat on top of a white sheepskin rug, and the room was decorated with a couple of plants.

The background revealed a white-colored room with large windows, which gave Charli’s fans a glimpse of the scenic forest view outside her house. The sun was splitting the trees, adding to the relaxed and pleasant vibe of the snap.

The accompanying caption stated that the singer had new merchandise up for grabs. She certainty found an effective way to promote it, as many of her fans who flooded the comments section claimed that they wanted the t-shirt she was wearing at the time.

She also encouraged her fans to share emojis, and many of her followers took time out of their day to gush over the beautiful brunette’s beauty and flawless figure. Over 111,000 people hit the like button and almost 600 of them shared a positive sentiment.

“Someone doesn’t skip leg day,” gushed one Instagram user.

A second Instagrammer stated that Charli “looked gorgeous” and called her a “natural beauty.”

These sentiments were echoed by most of the other commenters, many of whom got their point across by sharing heart-eyed and fire emojis.

Charli wows her social media followers on a regular basis. As The Inquisitr previously highlighted, she made quite the impression on Halloween when she shared a picture of herself wearing fishnets and a skintight bodysuit.

The singer has had a big 2020 as well. She released her fourth studio album, How I’m Feeling Now, back in May and it received widespread critical acclaim from the music press. It was even shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.