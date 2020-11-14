WWE Rumors: Aleister Black’s Reported Reaction To Wife Zelina Vega’s Controversial Release Revealed

Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract on Friday. It is believed that her support of unionizations led to her being let go from the company. Her real-life husband, Aleister Black, is also very unhappy about the decision, according to a recent update.

Per WrestleVotes, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar has reportedly requested to be sent back to NXT. The reason for his request is that he wants to work under Triple H again and get away from Vince McMahon, whose third-party edict ruling caused the drama that ultimately led to his wife being released.

“There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved.”

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Black hasn’t been involved in any meaningful storylines since he was traded to the blue brand last month. A move to NXT might also be fueled by creative reasons.

The Inquisitr recently noted that Vega revealed she and her husband have a good relationship with Triple H behind the scenes. This could be why the superstar hasn’t requested his own release from the company following Vega’s departure.

McMahon, meanwhile, may have rejected Black’s request because he has plans for the superstar. As The Inquisitr recently pointed out, the chairman is reportedly a huge fan of the Dutch heavyweight and expects big things from him down the line.

Vega’s release has taken the wrestling community by storm this weekend. As documented by Ringside News, it is being reported that she was used as a “sacrificial lamb” to warn employees of what might happen if they act against McMahon’s ruling moving forward.

The edict essentially prevents employees from using third-party platforms such as Twitch, which many wrestlers previously launched in order to make extra money. Vega was one of several people from within the promotion who opposed McMahon’s controversial decision. However, she’s also one of the few who took a stand against it.

The Ringside News article stated that Vega was allegedly talking to Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate who plans on taking action against WWE’s edict. Yang believes that it’s a violation of their workers’ rights, and officials weren’t happy with her for feeding information to someone who opposes their business methods.

It remains to be seen if WWE punishes other performers. Paige is still active on Twitch, and other performers supposedly support the idea of unionizing.