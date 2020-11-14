Melania Trump Could Take $50 Million In Post-White House Divorce, Expert Claims

Melania Trump could be headed for a big score if she were to divorce her husband after leaving the White House, an expert claims.

As the Metro noted, rumors of a split have been swirling as the first couple prepares to vacate the White House as soon as Joe Biden is sworn in this coming January. The rumors had long dogged them, dating back to the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape that appeared to show Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, but have grown in intensity in recent weeks. The news outlet noted that the most recent reports were sparked by a Veterans’ Day appearance at Arlington Cemetery where Melania Trump clutched onto the arm of a service member to maintain her balance — while her husband walked separately.

While there are no public signs that the Trumps are headed for a split, the rumors led noted divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman to speculate about what kind of payout Melania Trump might receive if she were to leave her husband. Speaking to Town and Country, the managing partner of Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd said the soon-to-be former first lady would likely take quite a hefty sum.

“I would imagine the payout would be fairly generous,” she said, via the Metro, adding that the payout would likely reach $50 million.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The attorney added that much would depend on who gets custody of the couple’s son, though she said there would likely be little question.

“My guess is that she would get primary custodial rights and he would get access whenever he happens to be in town,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported, some close to the couple believe that a split may be inevitable. Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump administration member and one-time star of The Apprentice, said she believes it is now just a matter of time, as Melania Trump has been unhappy in her marriage.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” she said, via the The Daily Mail. “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Donald Trump appears to be more focused on his immediate predicament. Despite networks declaring Biden the winner of the race, the president has refused to concede and made unfounded claims that there was widespread fraud that benefited his opponent. The Inquisitr reported that he has even raised the idea of having Republican-controlled state legislatures appoint members of the Electoral College who would overturn the will of the voters and place him back in the White House for a second term.