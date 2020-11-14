Lindsey Vonn Wobbles On A Balancing Board In Skintight Biker Shorts While With A Friend: ‘Guess Who’

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn showed off her athletic prowess to her 2.1 million followers in her latest Instagram post.

In the upload, Vonn went on a training session with good friend and skateboarding icon Leticia Bufoni. For the occasion, the star athlete wore a sports bra and biker shorts ensemble. The sports bra was a seasonally appropriate plum shade that added a fun pop of color to the clip. It featured a low scooped neckline and mesh fabric around the hem. The bottom elastic cinched just below the bust and listed a number of fitness-related terms such as “blood,” “sweat,” and “respect” along the band. A light pink bull symbol was printed in the center of the garment.

Vonn completed the look with a pair of matching biker shorts. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at her midriff to accentuate her figure. The spandex-like material flattered her curves, and a pink stripe decorated the bottom hem of one of the legs.

The athlete styled her hair into a practical high ponytail and sported a black fitness tracker on her wrist and bright white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Bufoni wore a pair of black yoga pants with a heather gray sports bra.

The two women began the video by demonstrating squats while trying to not to fall off a pair of balancing boards. Throughout the clip, coach Gunnar Peterson offered pieces of advice and encouragement. He even cracked a joke at one point as the women wobbled on the platforms while bobbing up and down.

“Oh look, it’s a dance,” he teased.

Vonn was the first to get off the balancing board and walked towards Bufoni with her hands on her hips.

“You really got to teach me how to skateboard,” Vonn said.

“Let’s do it,” her friend returned, still focused on completing the routine.

In the caption for the video, Vonn joked about her friend’s incredible balancing abilities, writing that only one of their trio was a five time champion of the extreme sports-focused X Games.

“Guess who?” Vonn finished.

Fans awarded the new update close to 10,000 likes and around 100 comments within just a few hours of posting.

“Couple of amazing girls, legends,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three curled bicep symbols and three sunglass face emoji.

“The best duo ever,” proclaimed a second.

“That’s too many super women in the same room….jk,” teased a third.

“As a girl who’s skis and skates this is so rad, it’s so inspiring and love to see it! Both queens of your domains,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with three heart-eye face emoji.

