Donald Trump Is A ‘Petty Little B*tch’ For Attacking Andrew Cuomo, Says Reporter

In a Friday column for Vanity Fair, reporter Bess Levin blasted President Donald Trump as a “petty little b*tch.”

Earlier in the day, Trump held a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, during which he discussed the progress that has been made in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

During the presser, Trump touted his administration’s accomplishments, suggesting that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer was able to develop a vaccine thanks to his government’s Operation Wrap Speed.

Trump then went into “full spiteful b*tch mode,” as Levin put it, saying that the shot could be available as soon as April, “with the exception of places like New York State.”

“He doesn’t trust where the vaccines coming from,” Trump said, referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Earlier this year, as Levin noted, Cuomo suggested that he does not trust the Trump administration’s judgment when it comes to coronavirus and said that he would think twice before taking a cure recommended by the commander-in-chief.

Trump, apparently, did not forget about these comments, since he repeatedly criticized Cuomo for the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope he doesn’t handle this as badly as he’s handled the nursing homes. But we’re ready to provide it as soon as they let us know that they’ll actually use it,” he said.

According to Levin, Trump “took his historic level of pettiness to new heights, declaring that if it’s up to him, New Yorkers won’t get a coronavirus vaccine until Governor Andrew Cuomo kisses the ring.”

The reporter wrote that Trump — who grew up in New York but moved his residency to Florida last year — realizes that everyone in his state “despises” him, which is why he rarely visits.

Levin also pointed out that the president’s son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, allegedly said that Cuomo “didn’t pound the phones hard enough” to receive the necessary medical equipment from the federal government.

Just hours after the press conference, Levin noted, Cuomo responded to Trump. During an appearance on CNN, the Democratic governor told anchor Wolf Blitzer that he won’t “let a bully push New Yorkers around.”

He added that the commander-in-chief is attacking New Yorkers because he lost the state by a “yuge margin” to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and because prosecutors are building several cases against him.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Critics have blamed Cuomo for the fact that more than 6,600 patients have died in nursing homes as a result of COVID-19 on his watch, per Business Insider. The governor has rejected the criticism as politically-motivated.