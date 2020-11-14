NBA Rumors: Nets Could Explore Trading Spencer Dinwiddie To LA Lakers For Package Centered On Kyle Kuzma

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Instead of utilizing him as the primary backup for Kyrie Irving next season, there are speculations that the Nets are planning to use him as a trade chip to build a more competitive roster around Kevin Durant and Uncle Drew this offseason. One of the potential trade partners for the Nets in the deal involving Dinwiddie is the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to David Vertsberger of SportsNet New York, the Nets could explore trading Dinwiddie to the Lakers in exchange for a package centered on Kyle Kuzma.

“If the Nets are less enamored with the prospect of flipping Dinwiddie for that ‘one missing piece’ than nabbing a few viable pieces in return, this trade is better geared towards that. They would pick up Kuzma and one of Danny Green/Kentavious Caldwell-Pope/Avery Bradley, giving them added wing depth and a new starter at the four,” Vertsberger wrote. “This package doesn’t blow the roof off Barclays Center, but if the front office believes in Kuzma and thinks two players a degree worse than Dinwiddie are more of a help to their championship run, it may be the way to go.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Though it wouldn’t enable them to land a third star, the potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets. By sending Dinwiddie to Los Angeles, the Nets would be acquiring a young and promising talent who could join Durant and Irving in the starting lineup in Kuzma and a three-and-D veteran who would improve their wing depth. Kuzma may have failed to live up to expectations last season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the same thing would happen in Brooklyn.

When given enough playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, Kuzma could help the Nets in terms of scoring and floor-spacing. Also, he has proven on numerous occasions that he could excel on the floor even without the ball in his hands, making him a great fit with ball-dominant stars like KD and Uncle Drew. Also, if they finally decide to go after a legitimate superstar, Kuzma would undeniably be a more valuable asset for them than Dinwiddie.

Meanwhile, the potential deal wouldn’t only beneficial for the Nets but also for the Lakers. Dinwiddie may only be viewed as Irving’s primary backup in Brooklyn, but the Lakers could use him as one of their starters next season. The potential arrival of Dinwiddie would immediately address the Lakers’ need for another shot creator and playmaker to lessen the loads on James’ shoulders on the offensive end of the floor.