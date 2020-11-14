Kate Beckinsale, 47, Flaunts Her Insane Legs In Skintight Black Pants As She Plays The Back Half Of A Kitty

Kate Beckinsale always seems to make a big impression on her social media followers with her fantastic physique — even when she’s playing the lower half of a cat.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing skintight black pants that showed off her long and lean legs — but only up to her knee. From there on down, the actress wore a large pair of cat legs, part of a two-person costume in the shape of her beloved pet. The post was a birthday shout out to the other half of the get-up, her pal Gabriella Morpeth, who happens to be a Hollywood costume designer that has worked with Beckinsale in the past.

In the picture’s caption, Beckinsale joked that Morpeth was “everything I have ever wanted in a husband” while wishing her a happy 30th.

The picture was a huge hit with Beckinsale’s fans, racking up more than 80,000 likes and plenty of comments. Many of her followers passed along their birthday wishes, while others shared some compliments for her fantastic physique.

“Kate, you are Breathtakingly Beautiful!!!” one person wrote.

“Now that’s a backend,” another joked about Beckinsale holding down the back half of the cat.

As The Inquisitr noted, this is not the first time that Beckinsale has turned to Instagram to celebrate her friend’s birthday. She shared another tribute last year, showing the two having fun together on the set of their recent project, Jolt.

Those following Beckinsale on social media will likely be familiar with the oversized costume as well. As Us Weekly reported back in 2018, she had it specially made and has shown it off for her fans a number of times, even enlisting ex Michael Sheen to join her and play half of the feline. In one video, she warned fans that it takes a sense of calm to pull off the look.

“However excited one is about a purchase it’s important not to lose all sense and overheat,” she wrote in the Instagram post’s caption. “Even if having a tail actually suddenly brings your whole personality together.”

Beckinsale’s feline friends make some regular appearance on her social media feed as well, including a video shared earlier this week showing the pair hiding out near a living room coffee table, swishing their furry tails. The actress captioned the post with a pair of peach emoji, an apparent reference to the furry backsides for each of her pets.