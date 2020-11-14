NBA Rumors: Heat Could Land Damian Lillard For Herro, Robinson, Iguodala, Olynyk, And No. 20 Pick

Since the 2019 offseason, the Miami Heat have been active on the market, searching for another superstar that they could pair with Jimmy Butler. Though Bam Adebayo has shown a massive improvement with his game, the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season proved that the Heat still need to add a third star in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. One of the dream trade targets for the Heat this fall is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are yet to make Lillard officially available on the trading block but if they decide to move him, the Heat are one of the few teams that could make them an intriguing offer. According to Fadeaway World, Miami could offer a package that includes Andre Iguodala, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, and the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to Portland in exchange for Lillard.

The Heat would definitely be needing to pay the king’s ransom to convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal, but sacrificing all those assets would be worth it as they would be acquiring one of the best active point guards in the league. As Fadeaway World noted, the potential of the “Big Three” of Lillard, Butler, and Adebayo would be “astronomical.”

“Now imagine that kind of threat bringing the ball up to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The potential is astronomical. Butler is great with the ball, but the playoffs this year showed just how heavily Miami relies on him to lead plays on offense, especially in clutch moments. Lillard is exceptional in the final seconds and with his back against the wall, and his presence would give Butler crucial time to rest while increasing his potential as an off-ball threat. Plus, Bam’s effectiveness in the paint would be maximized by the defensive attention Lillard demands the second he enters the half-court.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

The potential arrival of Lillard in South Beach would tremendously improve the team’s offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 9 in the league, scoring 110.0 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Herro and Robinson have undeniably grown into dependable scorers, but Lillard is on a different level. When the opposing team’s defense is focused on Butler, they could trust Lillard to step up and take charge in crucial situations. If they succeed to bring “Dame Time” to Miami this fall, the Heat would undoubtedly become the heavy favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Lillard may remain committed to the Trail Blazers, but most fans would definitely be intrigued to see him play for a legitimate title contender like the Heat. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity in Portland, joining forces with Butler and Adebayo would give him a realistic chance of multiple championship rings.