WWE News: Zelina Vega Released

WWE announced on Friday that Zelina Vega has been released from her contract.

As of this writing, no reason has been given for the unexpected decision. In the accompanying statement, WWE simply wished Vega well in her future endeavors. This message is used in most press releases that pertain to performers being fired.

However, as Wrestling Inc pointed out, the Friday Night SmackDown star posted a tweet that stated how she supports unionization shortly before she was let go.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Vega and Paige were two of the performers who vocally opposed the company’s decision to ban superstars from using third-party platforms such as Twitch.

Paige decided to rebel against the edict by remaining on Twitch. As of this writing, she hasn’t been let go or disciplined by the promotion.

However, the company has promised to fine, suspend or release superstars who fail to comply with the new guidelines. While Vega did leave the platforms that were mentioned in Vince McMahon’s latest ruling, she did react in a way that may have upset management.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Vega launched her own account for an adult-themed site shortly after leaving Twitch. According to Vega, the website wasn’t listed among the platforms that employees were ordered not to use.

Vega was also used on the company’s television shows until last week, which makes the timing of her departure seem even more sudden. She was involved in a Triple Threat match involving Natalya and Ruby Riott for an opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown women’s team at Survivor Series.

However, it’s also possible that Vega requested her own release from the promotion. The new edict has upset several performers as it’s limited their potential to pursue business ventures outside of the company.