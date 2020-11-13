Donald Trump Is Plotting A Petty ‘Revenge’ Scheme For Post-Presidency, Report Says

A recent Axios report claimed that Donald Trump is planning to take aim at Fox News by starting his own competing digital media company. According to a Daily Beast piece on the purported plan, the scheme has all the hallmarks the head of state is known for.

“Donald Trump reportedly has a plan in place for his post-presidential career and, guess what? It seems to be almost entirely motivated by pettiness and revenge,” the piece read.

The tipping point for the alleged scheme was reportedly the conservative network’s decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden. Although the Trump has been dissatisfied with the network for months amid their crumbling relationship, Axios reported that the Arizona call purportedly gave the president “something tangible to use in his attacks” on the news outlet.

The planned company would reportedly offer a monthly fee to his supporters, many of whom are Fox News viewers enrolled in the $5.99-a-month streaming service.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” a source with knowledge of the president’s plan said.

The individual also suggested that the U.S. leader would be using his forthcoming vote-counting rallies to attack the network.

Doug Mills / Getty Images

According to journalist David Corn, revenge is the thing that Trump cares about most. In a 2018 piece for Mother Jones, he argued that the one “constant” in Trump’s life is his “profound desire to get even and smite any of his detractors.” He pointed to the commander in chief’s attacks on critics such as Alicia Machado, Rossie O’Donnell, and Megyn Kelly as an example of this desire.

“Trump seems to live to settle grudges. For him, retaliation is a religion. But don’t take my word for it. Take his. In speeches and public talks Trump gave in the years before he ran for president, he hailed retribution as an essential element of a success.”

Corn warned that the head of state’s penchant for revenge has dangerous implications for the United States given the power that he has at his disposal.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Trump political adviser Roger Stone claimed that Barack Obama’s infamous roast of the real estate mogul at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner was what motivated him to run for the White House. Throughout his first term — which is projected to be his last barring a potential second term after Joe Biden — the U.S. leader has frequently attacked Obama.

The commander in chief has also rolled back much of Obama’s legacy. Notably, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett claimed that Trump decided to dismantle his predecessor’s pandemic response infrastructure out of spite.