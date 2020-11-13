Jilissa Zoltko Tugs Bikini Top, Revealing Massive Cleavage: ‘Giving Me Butterflies’

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her Instagram fans on Friday the 13th with two sexy shots of herself wearing a pink printed bikini. The model used a flirty caption to reference the butterflies on her skimpy two-piece.

In both photos, Jilissa stood outside a white building with gray wooden shutters on it. Sumptuous green palm trees and greenery filled the spaces behind her with a hint of a stunning blue sky in the distance.

The model stood on a patio in the shade, and she looked straight into the camera’s lens with her shiny, full lips slightly pursed open, revealing a hint of her teeth in the first image.

Jilissa wore a bubble gum pink bikini top with colorful butterflies in various sizes printed on it from White Fox Swim. The swimwear consisted of two triangles of fabric with ties attached to each apex wrapping behind her neck and one tie threaded through the bottom wrapping around her ribcage. She tugged the string between her ample breasts, revealing lots of cleavage and a bit of sideboob. She wore the matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, and tiny straps rose over each of her hips, emphasizing her gorgeous hourglass shape and flat tummy.

The model’s layered blond locks cascaded over her shoulders in soft, loose waves from a slightly off-center part, framing her face and stopping below her ample chest. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, a gold bangle bracelet, and a ring.

The second photograph showed Jilissa with her arms bent out to the sides and her hands touching her hair. She looked off in the distance and smiled a huge toothy grin.

Instagram users showered Jilissa’s post with a lot of love. At least 7,300 of them hit the “like” button, and more than 130 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“You are such a babe! I absolutely love the suit on you. Too cute,” gushed one fan, who used several red heart-eye cat emoji to complete the comment.

“This look is fire. So gorgeous. You truly are Barbie in real life,” a second follower declared, including a blue butterfly.

“Oh, wow! You look gorgeous, Jilissa. Such a cute bikini! I love it. You’re giving me butterflies,” teased a third devotee who added several red heart-eye emoji, roses, and hearts.

“You are beautiful and smart! How are you always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman on IG,” a fourth Instagram user wonder, including clapping hands?