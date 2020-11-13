Rachel Cook Slays In A Sexy Lingerie Set & Poses On Her Knees In Latest Sultry Instagram Snaps

Playboy model Rachel Cook caused a frenzy among her 2.9 million Instagram fans on Friday afternoon. The brunette hottie shared a trio of photos showing her wearing a daring lingerie set and her legions of fans went wild over these.

Rachel tagged the Honey Birdette brand in her initial photo, and these pieces were all from the line’s Axl garments in an ivory color. She wore the bra and matching panties as well as the coordinating garter belt set.

The hottie wore a wig with long brunette tresses and blond highlights. The straight locks tumbled down her back with a few strands cascading over one shoulder.

She spread her legs apart slightly and kneeled on a tan leather chair and an ottoman accompanying it. The chair was placed in a corner with floor-to-ceiling windows on either side of it. The geotag Rachel included indicated that this stunning location was the Lotte Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

In the first photo, Rachel rested one hand lightly on the arm of the chair. Her other hand laid gently on her upper thigh and she directed her gaze toward the camera. The other two photos were similar, with her gaze shifting and her hand placement changing slightly.

The garter belt accentuated Rachel’s slim waistline and curvy hips. Her chiseled abs were visible, as was plenty of décolletage. The unique bra had mesh across the chest and there were gold rings and slide details just under her breasts.

The panties also included a mesh overlay and a gold ring that rested just under Rachel’s navel. The garter belt set also utilized mesh and the wide ivory bands wrapped around the model’s shapely thighs.

Rachel asked her followers to describe what type of vibe they got from this trio of sultry snaps. They wasted no time in responding to these spicy images. In just 45 minutes, fans awarded the shots with 36,000 likes and 420 comments.

“A true Goddess,” one fan raved.

“Once a baddie, always a baddie,” another teased.

“Very Beautiful my Queen,” a third person determined.

“Urban angel is the vibe I get. You’re amazing, Rachel,” someone else commented.

Several admirers noted that Rachel’s sexy ensemble reminded them of Milla Jovovich’s Leeloo character in The Fifth Element. At least one reference to Lara Croft popped up in the comments section and others felt that the jaw-dropping ensemble emitted a dominatrix feel.

Earlier in the week, Rachel teased her ardent supporters with a sexy secretary-inspired pair of photos. She wore a tight black skirt and had a button-down shirt knotted over her navel while teasingly holding a pair of glasses up to her lips.

That look received nearly 98,000 likes and 925 comments from the Playboy starlet’s followers.