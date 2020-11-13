Genesis Lopez Flaunts Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Purple Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez tantalized her 4.8 million Instagram followers once more on Friday, November 13, when she shared an eye-catching new snapshot of her bikini-clad self.

The 28-year-old influencer photographed herself in the mirror with her iPhone as a large gray wall filled the background behind her. Genesis was centered in the image as she struck a sultry pose.

She stood with legs parted as the front of her body faced the mirror. She popped one hip slightly out and her head was tilted to the right. She wore a pout on her face as she directed her strong glance towards her phone’s screen, emanating an unbothered, yet seductive energy.

Genesis rocked her long brunette locks in a bun that sat atop her head and added a polished element to her overall appearance. She wore her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her voluptuous chest in a tiny purple bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment’s minuscule triangular cups tightly hugged her assets, causing her to spill out and reveal an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching, skimpy bottoms that did not provide much coverage, showcasing her curvy hips, and pert booty. The thin side straps, which were raised up past her hipbones, accentuated her small waist.

She accessorized the look with small hoop earrings, and what appeared to be a black Apple Watch on her right wrist.

In the post’s caption, she wished her followers a good Friday. She also apologized for not having shared content in a while, stating that she needed a “break” from social media, before inquiring about her fans’ weekend plans.

The smoking-hot post received instant support from social media users, accumulating more than 32,000 likes in less than two hours after going live. More than 300 followers also relayed their enthusiasm for Genesis’ amazing curves, stunning looks, and revealing swimsuit in the comments section.

“You are so perfect, it’s not fair,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are so very beautiful,” a second fan added, following their compliment with two heart eye emoji.

“That body is too much to handle,” a third admirer commented.

“I appreciate it when you do post! Fire like always! Have a nice weekend,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a number of drool-face and fire symbols to the comment.

The model has teased her Instagram followers on plenty of occasions. She most recently updated her page on November 4 with a photo that displayed her in a neon-green bikini while she hung out poolside.