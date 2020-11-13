WWE Beauty Scarlett Bordeaux Rocks Gold Bikini & Poses On The Beach For Her Instagram Followers

WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram this week and stunned her followers with a photo of herself posing on a beautiful beach.

In the photo, Bordeaux stood in the sand as the tide from the sea came in behind her. The snap was taken on a dreary day as dusk began to settle into the atmosphere.

The sunset was visible in the background, though it was slightly hidden due to a sky full of clouds. However, the backdrop added some mystique to the photo, which seemed to be the vibe Bordeaux and the photographer were going for at the time.

In the accompanying caption, which was written in Spanish, the wrestler said that the calm always comes after the storm. Bordeaux appeared to be telling her followers to remain optimistic, even when times are difficult.

Bordeaux wore a gold bikini that showed off her enviable physique, sun-kissed skin and bird tattoos. The swimwear offered a hint of cleavage and showcased the blond’s athletic legs.

Her platinum blond hair, which was a wavy style, hung down the right side of her body as she held her left arm over her head. Her right hand, meanwhile, sat comfortably on her perfect waistline.

The NXT performer struck an alluring pose and gazed into the distance, boasting a dreamy expression on her face. She parted her lips ever so slightly to reveal a glimpse of her white teeth.

Bordeaux’s fans shared their appreciation for her upload. Over 75,000 hit the like button, while 273 took to the comments section to shower the superstar with compliments.

“Please get to the main roster soon. With your looks you’ll put everyone to shame,” wrote one Instagram user.

NXT is regarded as WWE’s developmental territory. However, some of Bordeaux’s followers believe that she should be on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

So unbelievably beautiful. I hope your husband doesn’t kill me,” declared a second Instagrammer.

Bordeaux is married to fellow wrestler Karrion Kross. As The Inquisitr previously documented, some fans were recently duped into believing that he worked as a professional mercenary-for-hire before he became a sports entertainer.

“The ice in my sweet tea melted when I saw this pic,” gushed a third Instagram follower.

Bordeaux has a tendency to visit the beach for sultry snaps while sharing ambiguous messages in the captions. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently showed off her bikini body while emerging from the ocean, noting that the eyes are windows to people’s souls.