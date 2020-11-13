Jessie James Decker Sizzles In Lace Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes: ‘Was Feelin Myself Til I Saw My Crotch’

The singer stunned in her revealing outfit.

On Friday, November 13, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker shared a sizzling snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the “Lights Down Low” singer sitting with her legs spread on a director’s chair in front of a white table. Two suitcases were placed to her right. A person in what appears to be a white dress can also be seen in the blurred background.

Jessie gripped the armrests and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging white bra with lace detailing and a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She finished off the look with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and a delicate ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photo, the star of Eric & Jessie: Game On styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep side part.

In the caption of the post, the mother-of-three revealed that she felt confident in her relatively risque outfit up until she noticed her pelvic area. She then humorously placed blame on motherhood for giving her “a camel toe.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation of Jessie’s caption.

“Omg… this made me laugh so hard. Hysterical!” wrote one commenter.

“Love your honesty Jessie,” said another Instagram user, along with a crying-laughing, three heart, and a raised hands emoji.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the singer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“YOU ARE EVERYTHING AND MORE,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of raised hands, heart-eye, sparkle, fire, and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Ha ha ha girl you look amazing!” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Jessie is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sweater and a miniskirt with a thigh slit. She also had on a pair of heels that elongated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 74,000 times since it was shared.