‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Whammy For Monday: Amanda Wants Answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a whammy for Billy and Lily when Amanda decides she wants answers about her co-workers’ romantic status. Chance also finds himself in the hot seat when Victor visits him in the hospital, but Chance has a surprise for The Mustache.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) flirtations have become increasingly obvious to those around them, especially Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. The Y&R spoilers reveal that Amanda asks Lily for an update on Billy, and she doesn’t mean as a co-worker. It’s become clear to Amanda that Lily is happier than she’s been in a while, and she can also see that Billy is the reason for that.

Billy and Amanda shared a strong connection and built a friendship, but she’s been very clear that she wants to put that to rest. Because of that, it doesn’t seem likely that Amanda is jealous of Lily’s newfound happiness with Billy. It looks like Amanda is merely curious about what the people she works with are trying unsuccessfully to hide.

Lily tries to play coy in the face of Amanda’s questioning, but there’s a reason Amanda is a lawyer – she is good at figuring out when somebody isn’t telling the truth. Although Lily isn’t quite ready to open up about the details, Amanda reminds her that she knows where she works.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) goes to see Chance (Donny Boaz). The younger man has something to tell The Mustache, and Victor assumes it’s about Abby (Melissa Ordway). Although Chance does have something to say about Victor’s daughter, his main concern during the visit is actually Victor’s youngest son. Chance lets him know that Adam (Mark Grossman) needs some serious help, and he implores Victor to ensure that Adam gets the type of assistance he needs to heal and become a functioning member of society.

After that, Victor assumes Chance wants to ask his permission to marry Abby. However, Chance surprises him, which is hard to do since Victor has been around for a while. Rather than permission, Chance asks for Victor’s blessing. After all, both he and Abby are adults who can make their own decisions, and whether Victor likes it or not, Abby has already said yes. In that vein, Chance asks The Mustache to bless their union, and he promises his fiancé’s father that he wants to spend the rest of his life, making her happy. It seems like that might be good enough for him to bestow his approval for the marriage.