Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Booty In Squat-Filled Workout Video

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her fit physique in a new workout video online. The Masked Singer panelist shared a new clip to her Instagram feed on November 13, where she displayed her lengthy gym session to her 4.6 million followers. Her bum took center stage when the clip began, as the camera captured her from behind while she did a set of squats.

The Pussycat Dolls leader wore a matching sports bra and leggings set which was black and teal. The fabric had a leafy pattern imprinted on it, and Nicole also looked to be wearing a belly chain that fell on top of her pants.

Nicole’s cleavage also poured out of the sports bra at several other points in the video, where she performed some weight drills while bending over. Falling into her cleavage was a long gold chain which tied tight around her neck, and had one strand falling down into her chest with a cross-pendant.

The 42-year-old also handled some heavy ropes in the video, as she steadied herself on top of a balance ball. Her booty got quite the exercise during some jump squats, with her fans getting a full view of her rump as the camera recorded her from the back.

In the caption for the new post, Nicole thanked God for helping her get through workouts she didn’t want to finish. She added the flexing arm and praising hands emoji to the caption as well.

Her followers were quite taken with the new clip, and they showed their love in the comments section.

“I’m outta breath just watching you workout,” one user wrote.

“That’s why are you my idol! Inspiring QUEEN! Let’s do that!!!” a second added.

“If your workout vids don’t inspire me to start working out, nothing will,” a third said.

“One of the nicest but also toughest queens of all time,” a fourth wrote.

Dozens of other fans called Nicole a “queen” under the upload while noting that she was quite the inspiration. In just a few hours the post brought in well over 20,000 likes and had 67,000 views.

The “Don’t Cha” singer has been inspiring her fans for years with her videos on social media. Nicole routinely shares her fitness regime on Instagram along with her fashionable sportswear. She’s joined in the gym frequently by her boyfriend, Thom Evans, who is quite the athlete himself. The former rugby player and his lady pose together often in their outdoor gym, showing how helpful it is to have a partner when working out.