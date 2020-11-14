Morgan Ketzner Gets On Her Knees In The Tiniest Green Bikini Imaginable

Social media star Morgan Ketzner sent the pulses racing of her 603,000 Instagram followers after she posed in the tiniest of bikinis for an end-of-the-week post.

The swim set was a pastel green color that not only perfectly completed the lush greenery and blue sky behind the model, but also highlighted her gorgeous tan. The bikini top was a strapless bandeau style with a straight neckline that revealed Morgan’s décolletage and collarbones. The top featured a peek-a-boo opening in the center of the bust to show off even more of her cleavage. Ruching decorated the body of the garment, and a ruffled hem added a fun and flirty accent.

Showing off her toned torso, Morgan coupled the green bandeau with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a high-waisted silhouette, with side straps that rested just below her midriff in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The upper hem featured more ruffles — mirroring the top — and the straps were tied into loose bows to add a sweet touch to the look. In addition, a small metallic heart accent was sewn in towards the center of the garment

Morgan styled her hair into a chic center part and left her honey brown hair natural and un-styled so that her locks cascaded down to just past her shoulders.

She posed by perching on her knees on a beige-cushioned chaise. She placed one hand beside her body and another on her knee as she gave the camera a smoldering look. Behind her was the tiniest glimpse of the beach.

Morgan geotagged the location as Sayulita in Mexico. The town is located on Mexico’s Pacific coast and is nestled in between the ocean and the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains. The picturesque locale is known for both its beaches and its artisanal and relaxed culture.

Fans went wild over the shot and awarded the upload around 12,000 likes and more than 540 comments.

“Oh my god you are so beautiful baby,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several emoji including a red rose, fire symbol, and kissing face.

“The prettiest angel in all the land!” gushed a second.

“Hi Morgan looking so pretty have a nice weekend,” wished a third.

“You are perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a red heart and a four-leaf clover symbol.

