Donald Trump Reportedly Considering ‘Wild’ Plan To Subvert Electoral College, Overturn Results Of Election

Donald Trump has privately raised the idea of subverting the Electoral College to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and remain in office, a new report claims.

In the days since news networks called the race for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump has refused to accept the apparent outcome and has repeatedly raised unfounded claims of widespread fraud. Though his legal team has been dealt a series of court defeats as they attempt to challenge vote counting in several contests, the president has not yet given a public indication that he plans to concede.

A new report from the New York Times (via Business Insider) claims that Trump may be considering other options to stay in office. Business Insider — which characterized the plan as “wild” — noted that he has been asking aides about the possibility of using Republican-controlled state legislatures to appoint Trump-friendly electors who would keep him in office, ignoring the will of the voters in their states. The outlet added that the idea was “gaining currency among some Trump supporters,” though remained a long shot to actually work.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump reportedly pressed advisors about the possibility of using the Electoral College — a system in which a series of voters, following the results of their states, cast votes that actually elect the president — to remain in power. The New York Times reported that while it was not an in-depth or serious discussion, it did show that Trump had an “obsessive desire” to remain in the White House and would be willing to pursue any means to make it happen.

Though Trump’s allegations of fraud have gained some traction among his top allies, some of whom have repeated the allegations in the nearly two weeks since Election Day, there has not been any public evidence to back the allegations and even his own administration appears to contradict him. As The Inquisitr reported, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council issued a joint statement saying there was no evidence that state voting systems have been compromised in any way.

Some have warned that Trump may be able to find another way to stay in power outside of using the Electoral College. Vox journalist Andrew Prokop noted this week that he could still have a path back to the White House if Republican-appointed judges would be willing to block the certification of results in states won by Biden.