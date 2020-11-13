Donald Trump Would ‘Mount A Coup’ If He Could, Political Analyst Says

Although Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud have thus far been unsubstantiated, United States political analyst George Rennie claims that the president would stage a coup if he had the power to do so, The New Daily reported.

“I don’t doubt if Trump could, he would mount a coup,” he told the news outlet. “He would overturn the election. The truth is he can’t. For all its flaws, the U.S. is still something like a nation of laws. The system of checks and balances is still in place.”

Nevertheless, Rennie — who is a professor at the University of Melbourne — claimed that Trump has no chance of staging a successful coup due to the structure of America.

“The armed forces, the secret service, are beholden to the Constitution. We saw how the Secret Service act, as soon as it seemed likely [Joe] Biden would be President, the Secret Service upped the detail.”

The academic confidently predicted that Trump would be escorted out of the White House by the Department of Homeland Security’s federal law enforcement agency after Biden is inaugurated in January.

Timothy Snyder, a history professor at Yale University specializing in authoritarianism, appeared less assured about Trump’s failure to stage a coup.

“Poorly organized though it might seem, it is not bound to fail. It must be made to fail.”

Snyder said that coups are either quickly defeated or triumphant. According to the academic, Trump’s current attempt at a coup is being ignored by many, which could help the commander in chief’s purported plan succeed and render the country powerless.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

According to a recent Vice report, Republicans are privately hoping that Trump’s attacks on the electoral process — which one likened to a “temper tantrum” — will soon pass. The publication said that many are supporting Trump out of fear of a backlash, while others are voicing support for the U.S. leader’s strategy while at the same time signaling openness to the forthcoming Biden administration.

According to Rennie, the Republican refusal to acknowledge the Democratic Party’s win is not linked to an attempt to keep the head of state in power. Instead, he claims it’s a political strategy to avoid rattling Trump’s base. The professor pointed in particular to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and noted his political acumen.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump is allegedly aware that he lost the election but delaying the certification of the results to retain influence over his base. Eventually, he is reportedly planning to announce his plans to run for president in 2024.