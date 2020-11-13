Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Curvy Form In Skimpy Tie-Dye Dress

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow wowed thousands of Instagram users once more on Friday, November 13, when she uploaded some smoking-hot new content of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was photographed inside of a restaurant for the five-slide series as she showcased her physique from different angles.

In the first image, she posed with the back of her body facing with the camera as she propped her booty out to emphasize her curvy form. She held her purse with her right hand and rotated her head over her right shoulder to share a sultry expression with the camera.

The second snapshot displayed the model from her front as she cocked one hip out. She touched her locks with her left hand and pouted as she again looked at the camera. In the third slide, which consisted of a video, she posed for photographers alongside two friends. The fourth and fifth slides showcased scenes from her dinner.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it fell around her shoulders. Her long nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a pink polish and white tips.

Tammy showed off her busty assets in a pink and purple tie-dye dress that featured a cross-wrap front and a cut-out over her chest, revealing a bit of her cleavage. The garment also displayed a great deal of sideboob. Further on show was the model’s curvaceous hips and bodacious booty as the number tightly hugged her figure. Tammy was also able to showcase her thighs and legs as the dress reached just below her derriere.

She completed the outfit with an off-white, micro, Saffiano leather, Prada purse.

In the post’s caption, she announced that she just launched her latest clothing collection with Oh Polly, an online fashion brand. She then told fans she was “grateful” for them.

Friday’s photo set received a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 136,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of followers headed to the comments section to vocalize their approval for the model’s form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“So beautiful, dedicated, and successful, yassss GO TAMMY,” one individual wrote.

“Wow so pretty and awesome,” chimed in another admirer.

“OMG love of my life,” a third fan asserted.

“Daaaayyuuuum gal!! Looking fire as always xx,” a fourth person added.

Tammy has updated her Instagram feed with a number of sizzling posts lately. Just on November 11, she posted an image in which she rocked a skimpy snakeskin bikini while in the shower.