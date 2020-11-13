Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Insane Figure In Gray Bikini While At The Beach

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya wowed thousands of Instagram users on Friday, November 13, when she uploaded some smoking-hot new images of herself in a tiny bathing suit.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed at the beach during a gloomy day for the seven-slide series, as the ocean and large dark clouds filled the background behind her. Polina showcased her figure from every angle as she switched between several eye-catching poses.

In the first slide, she posed on her shins while in the ocean as she propped her booty out and leaned into her right arm. She rested her other arm on her leg as she pouted and looked away from the camera. She stood up in the second snapshot, cocking one hip out as both hands grabbed on her locks. The third image displayed her with both hands on her face as she again popped one hip out to emphasize her curves.

She posed on her shins with her thighs parted once more in the fourth image, that time tugging on her locks as she stared directly into the camera’s lens. The fifth slide displayed her figure from the left side, while the sixth showed off her backside. The seventh image exhibited the front of her figure in its entirety.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was in slight, messy waves as it cascaded down her back.

Polina flaunted her assets in a gray bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob, drawing the eye to her bust. She teamed the top with matching string bottoms that accented her hips, booty, and slim core.

She finished the look off with a pair of metallic-silver sunglasses from My My My, that hung off of her bikini top.

In the post’s caption, she tagged My My My, and Revolve, indicating that her bikini was designed by the online brand.

The stunning slideshow was quickly met with approval and support from social media users, amassing more than 126,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, 606 fans relayed their appreciation for the model’s killer figure, gorgeous looks, and revealing swimsuit in the comments section, so far.

“Wow love it,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Amazing and beautiful,” a second fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous as ever young lady,” a third admirer gushed.

“Nice photos babe,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a fire and red heart emoji to their sentence.

