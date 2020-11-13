Pamela Anderson, 53, Strips Down & Poses Seductively Near A Large Window For Steamy Instagram Update

Buxom blond bombshell Pamela Anderson titillated her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she stripped down to absolutely nothing at all. The photo was captured indoors, and Pamela stood near a large white window featuring a series of smaller rectangular panes. Natural sunlight filtered through the window, which also featured an ornate latch in the middle, several inches below where Pamela placed her hand to brace herself.

She appeared to be completely nude in the steamy snap, although she held a thick gray knit sweater in front of her body to keep things Instagram-friendly. The garment obscured some NSFW areas while still leaving plenty of her curvaceous figure on display.

Her sun-kissed skin looked radiant in the stunning shot, and she had one hand in front of her chest, clutching the knit garment, while the other rested on the wall nearby. A few other elements of her space were visible, including a small wooden table with a potted Bonsai tree atop it, and a framed piece of art. The walls of the room were painted white as well, and the neutral color palette allowed her natural beauty to shine in the image.

Pamela’s long blond locks were loose, and they tumbled down in voluminous curls, reaching just above the small of her back. Her slim waist and gravity-defying posterior were on full display in the shot, and a small mole was visible near one of her shoulder blades.

Pamela had her head tilted back and her eyes closed as she turned her face towards the sunshine, basking in the light while simultaneously showing off her voluptuous figure. She paired the smoking-hot image with a mysterious caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

Within just 15 minutes of going live, the post racked up over 5,300 likes from her eager audience, who raced to hit the like button in response to the tantalizing snap.

One follower couldn’t seem to find the right words, and simply left a trio of heart emoji as a comment on the post.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Pamela shared another sizzling shot with a serene vibe. She was perched on a cozy-looking cream-colored chair, and she kept her ensemble monochromatic as well, going for a casual top and leisure pants. Her blond hair was loose, falling around her shoulders in a sleek style, and she lounged in the comfortable spot while gazing at the camera, one hand in her pocket.