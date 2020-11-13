‘This Is Us’ Fans Flip Out As They Get Closer Look At Jaw-Dropping Photo From Episode 3 & Confirm Who’s In It

Viewers got a closer look st that episode-ending pic and confirm that it's a person from Randall's past.

This Is Us fans got a close-up look at the bombshell photo that closed out the end of the most recent Season 5 episode, “Changes.”

Throughout the “Changes” episodes, viewers saw snippets of a Vietnamese grandfather (Vien Hong) as he taught his granddaughter (Brandilyn Cheah) how to fish and cook her catch. After the little girl asked her grandfather if he liked to cook for a specific woman, he acknowledged that he did and that it was the woman seen in all of the pictures in his house.

The episode ended with a flash to a framed photograph of a younger version of the grandfather and his lady love. But because the picture was small and far away, it was hard to tell for sure who was in it.

But three days after the episode aired, the This Is Us powers-that-be shared a close-up shot of the vintage pic to the show’s official Instagram page. In the snap, which can be seen below, Randall’s birth mom, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes), was clearly visible as she was wrapped in the arms of her Vietnamese mystery man. While it was hard to tell the exact era of the pic, Laurel’s hair was in a different style than it was in the episodes set around Randall’s 1980 birth.

In the caption to the post, viewers were urged to take a close look at the photo that has had everyone talking.

In the comments section, several fans expressed shocked that the photograph appeared to be of Randall’s biological mother, who was thought to have died of a drug overdose shortly after giving birth to him.

Others debated if the pic was taken before 1980 or after, with one viewer speculating that it appeared to be “before” and perhaps Laurel was in Vietnam during the war and that is why she ended up turning to drugs.

“For sure after!” another wrote. “She had a second chance at life! Met this man and had a son…the therapist Randall is seeing now! My prediction!”

Others wondered if the man in the photo could be the father of Randall’s future campaign manager, Jae–won Yoo (played by Tim Jo).

“Can it be that Randall’s campaign manager is his half brother?” one commenter asked.

But others pointed out that Jae-won is Korean, not Vietnamese.

And others wondered if Jack Pearson’s brother Nicky (Griffin Dunn) may have known the Vietnamese man during the war.

“I feel like Nicky knows the Vietnamese man [because] he met him during the war and will help Randall find him,” one fan wrote.

Others went way out on a limb and wondered if Beth Pearson’s cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd) could be related to the couple.

“Anyone remember when Kevin went with Beth’s cousin to Vietnam to find their uncle? I can’t remember the details but Beth’s cousin was worried about running into her father…” one fan wrote.

That would mean that Beth and his wife Randall could somehow be related, which seems like a stretch even for this time-jumping show.