Shocking ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Flo Caught In The Middle When Wyatt Blasts Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will find herself in an awkward situation. Should she side with her mom or her boyfriend when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) hurls some hefty accusations at Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards?

Wyatt Blasts Shauna

Something has ticked off the usually mild-mannered Wyatt, per SheKnows Soaps. The Spencer heir will take his wrath out on his girlfriend’s mom and let her know that he doesn’t buy her innocent act.

As seen in the tweet below, Wyatt went to see Eric Forrester (John McCook) to beg him to take his mother back. However, Eric refused to forgive Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) for trying to destroy his son’s marriage. As far as Eric is concerned, Quinn also manipulated Shauna into doing her dirty work for her.

When Wyatt sees Shauna, he will blast her. She and Quinn were working together on the plot to take down “Bridge.” It’s unfair that Quinn gets all the blame while she walks away scot-free. In fact, Shauna is living the high life at the Forrester mansion while Quinn has moved in with him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt pleads Quinn’s case to Eric asking him to give her one last chance. pic.twitter.com/nF7xnFAwkA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 13, 2020

Flo’s Stuck In The Middle On The Bold and the Beautiful

Flo will have divided loyalties when she sees Wyatt go after Shauna. She feels bad for her mom and knows that she should say something to her boyfriend, but on the other hand, she also owes Wyatt her loyalty.

The evidence seems to be mounting against Shauna. Nobody heard from her after the wedding and then everyone learns that she has been crashing at Eric’s place. She has also not tried to change Eric’s mind about Quinn which could indicate that she’s after him herself.

The fact that Wyatt also seems to think that Shauna is behind Eric not forgiving his wife says a lot. Something has convinced him that there’s more behind the former Vegas showgirl’s story than she’s willing to let on.

The truth is that Flo doesn’t know who is right. Did her mother betray Quinn and go to Eric behind her back? Or is Wyatt jumping to conclusions because he wants to protect Quinn?

Flo would be wise to stay out of this fight. If she takes Shauna’s side, not only will she have Wyatt to contend with, but Quinn will also think that she conspired with her mother. She should wait to pass judgment because the truth always has a way of coming out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna is hiding something from Quinn. And when her best friend finds out her secret, all hell will break loose.