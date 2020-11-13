Lele Pons Sizzles In Skimpy Yellow Snakeskin Bikini And Yellow Wig

Venezuelan bombshell Lele Pons captured the attention of thousands on Friday, November 13, when she uploaded some sizzling photos of her bikini-clad self for her 42.7 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a large column for the four-photo series, as yellow caution tape and a pool were partially visible in the background. She positioned herself in the center of each frame as she alternated between a number of sexy poses.

In the first slide, the front of the model’s figure faced the camera as leaned against the white column with one hip cocked out. She touched her locks with one hand, and caresses her tummy with the other. She pouted and stared directly at the camera, emanating a sultry energy.

She posed nearly identically in the second slide, but that time, she looked away from the camera, emitting an air of mystery. The third image displayed Lele from her right side, showcasing her profile and pert derriere. The last slide showed her puppy tugging on her wig, which consisted of long, pin-straight, neon-yellow locks.

She wore her nails long with a lavender polish. The model showed off her busty assets in a skimpy, yellow, snakeskin-print bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The bandeau-style cups tightly hugged her assets as they revealed some of her cleavage. The garment’s straps also drew the eye to her slim core, as its strings wrapped around her midsection.

She teamed the number with matching, scantily cut bottoms that provided just minimal coverage, accenting her hips, and booty.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a string of lemon emoji.

The smoking hot images went live just 20 minutes ago and have already amassed more than 294,000 likes, proving to be wildly popular with social media users. A staggering 6,223 fans also quickly commented underneath the post to express to Lele how much they admire her, her figure, her looks, and her bathing suit.

“Most delicious lemon ever,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of fire and heart eye emoji to the compliment.

“Love you so much,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind sentiment with numerous lemon emoji.

“Oh my God, you look fire,” a third admirer gushed.

“You are the best forever,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with red-heart emoji.

Lele has been posting on Instagram for years, sharing plenty of awe-inspiring content with her multitude of followers. Earlier this month, she uploaded a smoking-hot video of herself in a skimpy Buzz Lightyear Halloween costume that sent fans into a frenzy.